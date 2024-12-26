BPSC protest: FIRs registered against protestors, coaching institute owners; Delhi tutor held, funding under scanner

The Patna police registered separate FIRs against unidentified with the Sachivalaya and Gardanibagh police stations against the BPSC agitators, teachers, coaching institutes owners, social media handlers on the charges of provocation, spreading rumours, making trouble for law and orders. BPSC protest: FIRs registered against protestors, coaching institute owners(Santosh Kumar )

Several aspirants are sitting on fast-unto-death at Gardanibagh from December 20 demanding re-examination of the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was held on December 13.

Sachivalaya DSP Anu Kumari on Thursday claimed that most of the agitators are non-aspirants. They create rumours, provokes aspirants and were disturbing law and order. Some of the coaching owners like Ramansu Classes (Ramansu Kumar), Sunami GS Guru (Sujit), Gyan Bindu GS Classes (Raushan Anand), student leader Dilip Kumar, Chandan Priye of Perfection GS, Pravin Kumar of Kautilya GS, Pradip Kumar, Rohit Kumar etc.

The DSP further stated that some bad elements forcibly entered Gardanibagh hospital on December 23, allegedly ransacked the premises and manhandled with doctor and staff. “On Wednesday, the agitators came from Gardanibagh and gheraoed BPSC Office at Nehru Path, which is restricted zone, staged protest and blocked vehicular traffic,” she added.

After the FIRs, the police apprehended a Delhi-based tutor Rohit Kumar on the charge of instigating aspirants who tried to “storm into” the BPSC office. Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told that preliminary investigations into Wednesday’s protests found that Rohit mobilised and instigated the aspirants. Deputy inspector general, Rajeev Mishra, who holds the charge of Patna SSP said, “Investigations have revealed that Rohit had come from Delhi and brought along a number of persons, including girls, posing as disgruntled BPSC aspirants. He is being examined by the investigators. The source of their funding is also being investigated as they seem to be part of a larger conspiracy,” said Mishra, adding that we are probing the larger conspiracy behind Wednesday’s incident. What is the source of funding for those who came from outside the state to instigate BPSC aspirants is also the focus of our probe. Rohit seems to be the mastermind of yesterday’s protest. Patna Police will send a preliminary report to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to investigate their source of funding.

BPSC aspirants hold massive protest in Patna over exam paper leak, police baton-charge job aspirants

On Wednesday, aspirants demonstrated outside the BPSC office and sought re-examination, alleging irregularities in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination. The police baton-charged the aspirants to bring the situation under control. The protesters claimed they were treated “like terrorists” and many of them were injured in the police action.

Hours after lathicharge on BPSC aspirants, Jan Suraaj president Manoj Bharti met them at dharna site to extend support of his party for re-examination of preliminary test, the main demand of agitating aspirants.

BPSC aspirants hold massive protest in Patna over exam paper leak, police baton-charge job aspirants

The Jan Suraaj leader expressed his shock over suicide committed by Sonu , an aspirant of BPSC saying it was a death caused by callous attitude of the government. If government accepted the demand, such incidents could be prevented in future as well, he remarked. He extended all support of his party to aspirants’ demands and said BPSC should take decision to re-conduct the preliminary test as soon as possible.

The opposition Congress and RJD condemned the police action, while Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said he would call a Bihar bandh on January 1 if the December 13 examination was not cancelled.

‘Aisa nahi karna chahiye tha, galat baat hai’, Lalu Yadav condemns lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants

Aspirants alleged that there was paper leak and other irregularities including disturbance due to delay in start of the test at Bapu examination centre in Patna. BPSC cancelled the examination of Bapu centre and clarified that test conducted at all other centres in Bihar would not be cancelled. A fresh examination would be conducted for aspirants’ of Bapu centre only, BPSC authorities maintained.