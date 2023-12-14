Bihar Public Service Commission has concluded the BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam 2023 Day 5 on December 14, 2023. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 12 to 2.30 pm at various exam centres across the state. BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam 2023 Day 5: Paper easy to moderate, says students

The students who appeared for the examination today found the paper to be easy to moderate. The appeared students found most of the questions in today’s paper to be easy. Check students’ reactions below.

The BPSC TRE 2.0 examination was started on December 7 and will end on December 15, 2023. The Commission has already released the answer key for the December 7 and December 8, 2023 examinations on the official website.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 86,557 posts for Teachers in the organisation. The registration process commenced on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.