CBSE Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 hall tickets
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10, 12 hall tickets will release soon at cbse.gov.in. Check latest updates on admit card, board exam and other details below.
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Admit Card 2023 likely soon. The Class 10, 12 hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
The Class 10, 12 board examination will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards across the country. The Class 10 board examination will end on March 21, 2023 and Class 12 board examination will conclude on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.
To download CBSE hall tickets, students will have to login to the board website with their credentials. The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Latest updates on CBSE admit card, board exams, sample papers and other details below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 04:27 PM
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10: List of websites
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 04:18 PM
CBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2023: List of websites
Students can download CBSE board exam 2023 admit cards from cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 03:11 PM
CBSE 10th & 12th Admit Card 2023: Exam dates
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 03:03 PM
Where to Download the CBSE Admit Card for Class 10, 12?
CBSE Admit Card for Class 10, 12 can be downloaded by candidates through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The admit card will also be available at cbse.nic.in.
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:56 PM
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:51 PM
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:46 PM
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:21 PM
2023 CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations: Guidelines
CBSE will provide guidelines to candidates for exam on the Class 10, 12 admit card. All the appearing students will have to read the guidelines carefully before appearing for the exam.
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:16 PM
CBSE Admit Card 2023 and Roll Number
To download CBSE hall tickets, students will have to login to the board website with their credentials. The credentials are roll number and date of birth.
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:12 PM
When and where to check CBSE Admit card 2023?
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:07 PM
Steps to download Class 10, 12 CBSE Admit Card 2023
Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:01 PM
CBSE Admit Card: Date and time
CBSE Admit Card date and time of release have not been shared by the Board yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for latest updates.