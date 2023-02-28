Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2023: What students in Lucknow said after the paper

CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2023: What students in Lucknow said after the paper

competitive exams
Published on Feb 28, 2023 03:44 PM IST

Students in Lucknow found the Chemistry paper lengthy & moderate.

CBSE 12th Board Exam: Students reaction on class 12th chemistry paper
CBSE 12th Board Exam: Students reaction on class 12th chemistry paper
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow

The CBSE class 12 students in Lucknow found the Chemistry question paper lengthy and moderate. A lot of rigorous practice that was done at school helped students to complete the paper on time, they said.

Students from GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow Atharv, Shashwat and Harshit said that they were able to timely complete the paper and had enough time for revision. Shobhita and Anubha students from the same school were of the opinion that section B was reasoning based and some incomplete equations were difficult.

Students from Lucknow Public School, Jankipuram said the paper had good weightage of organic and inorganic. Ayushman Singh found some questions were lengthy. Shruti Singh said, “Multiple choice questions were conceptual. Numericals were from NCERT, calculation was time taking.”

Ayush Sharma said, “MCQ was easy and all of them were direct questions. All the numericals were easy with less calculation from the NCERT. Organic chemistry - All questions were easy and from the NCERT. No question was out of NCERT and overall the paper was easy.”

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rajeev Mullick

    Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

Topics
cbse
cbse
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out