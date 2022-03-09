CBSE CTET December 2021 results Live updates: Result declared at ctet.nic.in
- The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, announced the CTET Result 2021 on March 9, Direct link here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, announced the CTET Result 2021 on March 9. On the CBSE CTET official website, ctet.nic.in, candidates can check the December session result. The Board had earlier set a tentative deadline of February 15 for the decision, but it was postponed for an unclear reason.
The exam was held at various exam centres across India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022. On February 1, 2022, the Board provided the answer key. The objection link for the answer key remained live till February 4, 2022.
Around 18,92,276 candidates had registered for paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 qualified the examination. For the paper 2 16,62,886 have registered for the exam 12,78,165 candidates appeared and 2,20,069 qualified the exam.
Here is a direct link to check the results
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:40 PM
CBSE CTET result December 2021
The CTET is conducted twice a year. The CTET January session was held on January 31st last year, with a total of 4.14 lakh students passing Paper 1. In Paper 2, 239501 candidates were qualified out of over 11 lakh candidates who took the exam.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:34 PM
CTET December result 2021
There is no restriction to how many times a person can take the CTET exam. A CTET qualified applicant may reapply if he or she want to improve their score.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:26 PM
CBSE CTET exam validity period
The central government announced in 2021 that the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualification certificate will be extended from seven to lifetime, retroactive to 2011.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:24 PM
CBSE CTET result 2021: Official notification
"The result of 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test held during 16th December, 2021 to 21st January 2022 conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. https://cbse.nic.in. The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021", reads the official notification.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:20 PM
CBSE CTET result 2021 : How to check
All the candidates who took the CTET examination can check their result through their roll number.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:18 PM
CBSE CTET result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in
Candidates can check the CTET result on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or at ctet.nic.in
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:13 PM
CTET December 2021: Certificate Validation
The CTET would apply to schools run by the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and so on), as well as schools run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Delhi.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:11 PM
CTET 2021 result declared
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:02 PM
CBSE CTET result : Examination pattern
The CTET Paper I consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. The CTET Paper II consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:58 PM
CBSE CTET result
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:55 PM
CBSE CTET result 2021: How to check
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:52 PM
CBSE CTET result: Exam was held from Dec 16
From December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022, the CTET 2021 exam was conducted. After that, on February 1, 2022, the answer key was released.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:49 PM
CBSE CTET result: How to check the result via Digilocker
Visit the Digilocker official website at digilocker.gov.in.
When you click on the CTET result, a new page will open.
Enter your login information and press the submit button.
On the screen, your marksheet or scorecard will be presented.
check marks and save the page.
Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:48 PM
CBSE CTET result 2021
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:45 PM
CBSE CTET result 2021: List of website to check the result
Candidates can check their result on the below mentioned websites
ctet.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:43 PM
CBSE December 2021 result
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:40 PM
CTET December 2021 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET December 2021 examination link
Step 3: Enter roll number and submit
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the copy of the same for future reference.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:40 PM
CTET December 2021 result
The details of CTET Examination December 2021 are as under:
Registered Candidates
Appeared Candidates
Qualified Candidates
Paper – I
18,92,276
14,95,511
4,45,467
Paper - II
16,62,886
12,78,165
2,20,069
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:39 PM
CBSE result 2021: Result also available in digilocker
Candidates' marksheets and qualifying certificates will be uploaded to digilocker shortly. Candidates can download it using the mobile number they supplied in their CTET December – 2021 online application form.
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:37 PM
CTET December 2021 result: Direct link here
The CTET result was announced on the Central Board of Secondary Education's official website, ctet.nic.in. Here is the direct link to check the result.
-
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:36 PM
CTET December 2021 result
Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:35 PM
CTET December 2021 result declared
The result of the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022, has been announced and is available on the CTET website, ctet.nic.in.