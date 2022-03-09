CBSE CTET December 2021 results Live updates: Result declared at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, announced the CTET Result 2021 on March 9. On the CBSE CTET official website, ctet.nic.in, candidates can check the December session result. The Board had earlier set a tentative deadline of February 15 for the decision, but it was postponed for an unclear reason.

The exam was held at various exam centres across India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022. On February 1, 2022, the Board provided the answer key. The objection link for the answer key remained live till February 4, 2022.

Around 18,92,276 candidates had registered for paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 qualified the examination. For the paper 2 16,62,886 have registered for the exam 12,78,165 candidates appeared and 2,20,069 qualified the exam.

