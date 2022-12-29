CTET 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE CTET dates, admit card, exam analysis

CTET 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education has started conducting CTET 2022 examination from December 28, 2022 onwards. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test admit card for December 28 and December 29, 2022 examination have been released and is available on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The computer based test will be conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023 at different cities across the country. The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on all days.

The Board has already displayed the date of examination and city of examination allotted to all the applicants on the website. Appearing candidates will have to login to the website to check the dates and city. Latest updates on exam date, time, admit card, students reaction and exam analysis can be checked below.