CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The CBSE CTET 2023 answer keys will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by the end of September. However, the preliminary answer key will be released before the announcement of the results.
Over 29 lakh candidates applied for the exam, which was held on August 20. The exam had an attendance rate of about 80%. 14,02,184 of them were registered for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8), and 15,01,719 were for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5).
CTET Answer Key 2023: How to download
Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
