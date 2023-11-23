CBSE extends CTET January 2024 registration deadline, apply on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination. Candidates who are yet to apply for the test can submit their forms up to November 27 on ctet.nic.in. CTET January 2024 registration last date extended, apply on ctet.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Previously, the application deadline was November 23.

Candidates who belong to general or OBC NCL category and appear in only one paper have to pay ₹1,000 as the examination fee. If they take both papers, the fee is ₹1,200.

For SC, ST candidates and differently abled persons, the fee is ₹500 for one paper and ₹600 for two papers.

Direct link to apply for CTET January 2024

CBSE will conduct the 18th edition of CTET on Sunday, January 21. The board has identified 135 cities in exam centres of CTET will be located.

The test will be held in 20 languages.

For more information on the examination, including syllabus, eligibility criteria, important dates, etc. candidates can check the notification hosted on the official website.

Exam city information slip and admit cards of the CTET January exam will be issued ion due course of time.

The exam will be held online in computer based test mode (CBT) in two shifts. The duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

The first shift will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12 pm. The second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

