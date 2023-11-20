CTET July 2024 registration closes soon, apply on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close applications for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 examination soon. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can go to ctet.nic.in and submit their forms. CTET July 2024 registration closes soon on ctet.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application deadline is November 23, 2023.

Eighteenth edition of the CTET examination will take place on Sunday, January 21. The test will be conducted in 20 languages and in 135 cities across the country.

The detailed information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, important dates, etc are available on the CTET website.

The application fees of CTET 2024 are:

General/OBC (NCL): ₹1,000 for one paper and ₹1,200 for two papers

SC/ST/Differently Abled Person: ₹500 for one paper and ₹600 for both papers.

Admit card download date and other details will be announced in due course of time.

The exam will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode and the duration will be 2.5 hours. There will be two shifts of the exam. The first one will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12 pm.

The second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

