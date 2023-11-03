close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2024 registration begins at ctet.nic.in, exam on November 21

CTET 2024 registration begins at ctet.nic.in, exam on November 21

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 04:57 PM IST

CBSE Begins CTET 2024 Registration Process. Apply at ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the CTET 2024 registration process today, November 3. Candidates can register through the official website at ctet.nic.in. The deadline for submission of the application form is November 23.

CTET 2024 registration begins at ctet.nic.in, exam on November 21
CTET 2024 registration begins at ctet.nic.in, exam on November 21

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 18th edition of the Central TeacherEligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The CTET 2024 will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country.

Direct link to apply for CTET January 2024

CTET January 2024 examination fee:

For General/ OBC (NCL): The CTET examination fee is 1000 for Paper I or Paper II. For both paper I and Paper II the examination fee is 1200.

For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person: The CTET examination fee is 500 for only Paper I or Paper II. For both paper I and Paper II the examination fee is 600.

CTET January 2023 exam pattern: All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers on CTET:

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET January 2024: Know how to apply

STEP 1: Visit the CTET official website at https://ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application form

STEP 4: Upload the scanned photograph and signature

STEP 5: Pay the examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

STEP 6: Print the Confirmation page for record and future reference.

