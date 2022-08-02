CUET 2022 Admit Card Live: CUET UG phase 2 hall tickets out, direct link

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 admit cards for the phase 2 exam today, August 2, 2022. CUET admit cards are now available on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The test begins on August 4. Admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

In the second phase of CUET, around 6,80,000 candidates will appear, as informed by NTA.

Phase I of CUET (UG) – 2022 was conducted from 15 to 20 July 2022 in 247 Centres throughout 160 cities. Phase 2 will be held from August 4, 5 and 6.