CUET PG 2025 correction window open at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, make modifications by February 12, direct link here

cNational Testing Agency, NTA, has opened the application correction window for CUET PG 2025 on Monday, February 12, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate and wish to make modifications in their application forms can do so on the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG. CUET PG 2025 correction window has been opened at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, The direct link is given here.

As per the NTA, the deadline to make corrections to particulars is February 12, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

The official notice reads, “National Testing Agency is going to conduct CUET PG - 2025 between 13 March to 31 March 2025 at various examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.”

“As per the information published in Information Bulletin and Public Notice, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET PG – 2025…”

According to the NTA, candidates can make the corrections only till February 12, after which no correction in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances.

The additional fee, if applicable, will need to be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Candidates must note that since it is a one-time facility, they are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to them.

Furthermore, universities desirous to participate in CUET PG 2025 can register for participation till March 7, 2025, the NTA informed.

Meanwhile, candidates can write at NTA at helpdeskcuetpg@nta.ac.in if further clarification is sought.

For more related information, candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Read the official notice here.