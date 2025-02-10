MAH CET 2025: MBA, MCA, B.Design application window closes today at mahacet.org, here's how to apply

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be closing the MAH CET 2025 registration window on Monday, February 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to register for MBA, MCA, B.Design and other CETs have their last chance to do so on the official website at mahacet.org. MAH CET 2025: MBA, MCA, B.Design application window will close today at mahacet.org,. The steps to apply are given here (Representational image/Unsplash)

Also read: Pariksha Pe Charcha: From using cricketers' pressure analogy to watching reels, how PM Modi connected with exam warriors

MAH CET 2025: Here how to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for MAH CET 2025.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. On the home page, click on registration link.

3. In next page, candidates will have to enter their registration details.

4. Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Kerala KMAT 2025 registration ends today, apply for session 1 at cee.kerala.gov.in

It may be mentioned here that the registration date was earlier extended for the second time by CET CELL through an official notice keeping in mind the academic interest of the candidates.

The official notice read, "The State CET Cell will conduct a number of Common Entrance Tests for various courses under Technical Education for the academic year 2025-26 at various examination centers in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State. Considering the the CET CELL has decided to give second extension for online Registration and Application Form Filling for the courses as mentioned below."

Also read: Last date to apply today for Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025, here's direct link

For more related information, candidates are advised to check the official website of MAHACET.