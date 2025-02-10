Last date to apply today for Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025, here's direct link
The online registration for 933 Sub Inspector vacancies in Odisha Police ends today. Interested candidates can apply without any fee at odishapolice.gov.in.
Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The online registration process for the 933 Sub Inspector and equivalent vacancies in Odisha Police will close today, February 10. Candidates can apply at odishapolice.gov.in.
There is no application fee in this recruitment drive, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board said in the notification.
Vacancy details
Sub-Inspector of Police: 609 vacancies
Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed): 253 vacancies
Station Officer (Fire Service): 47 vacancies
Assistant Jailor under the Home Department, Government of Odisha: 24 vacancies
Here is the direct link to apply
Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria and other important points for applicants
- Persons with Disability are not eligible for these posts. Women, Transgender candidates can apply for Odisha Police SI and Assistant Jailor posts only.
- The applicants should be between 21-25 years old on January 1, 2024 can apply for these vacancies. The upper age limit has been relaxed by five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates.
- The applicant should be a citizen of India, of good morals and character. S/he should be of sound health and physique, and free from any organic defect or body infirmity.
- The applicant must be able to speak, read, and write Odia, having passed ME school or higher-level examinations with Odia as a subject, HSC or equivalent examination with Odia as a medium in non-language subjects, or the written test in Odia in ME school standard conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.
- Those who have more than one living spouse or have been convicted for a criminal offence are not eligible to apply.
- Candidates need a bachelor's degree for SI Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts.
- Only Science/Engineering graduates can apply for the Station Officer (Fire Service) post.
Candidates can check the detailed advertisement hosted on the official website for more details about Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025.
Recommended Topics
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / Last date to apply today for Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025, here's direct link
See Less
SHARE
Copy