Last date to apply today for Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025, here's direct link

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The online registration process for the 933 Sub Inspector and equivalent vacancies in Odisha Police will close today, February 10. Candidates can apply at odishapolice.gov.in. Last date to apply today for Odisha Police SI recruitment(Official website screenshot)

There is no application fee in this recruitment drive, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board said in the notification.

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector of Police: 609 vacancies

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed): 253 vacancies

Station Officer (Fire Service): 47 vacancies

Assistant Jailor under the Home Department, Government of Odisha: 24 vacancies

Here is the direct link to apply

Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria and other important points for applicants

Persons with Disability are not eligible for these posts. Women, Transgender candidates can apply for Odisha Police SI and Assistant Jailor posts only.

The applicants should be between 21-25 years old on January 1, 2024 can apply for these vacancies. The upper age limit has been relaxed by five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates.

The applicant should be a citizen of India, of good morals and character. S/he should be of sound health and physique, and free from any organic defect or body infirmity.

The applicant must be able to speak, read, and write Odia, having passed ME school or higher-level examinations with Odia as a subject, HSC or equivalent examination with Odia as a medium in non-language subjects, or the written test in Odia in ME school standard conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

Those who have more than one living spouse or have been convicted for a criminal offence are not eligible to apply.

Candidates need a bachelor's degree for SI Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts.

Only Science/Engineering graduates can apply for the Station Officer (Fire Service) post.

Candidates can check the detailed advertisement hosted on the official website for more details about Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025.