CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest updates on NTA CUET PG results
CUET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG results 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022 will be able to check the results on the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
The final answer key has already been released on September 23, 2022. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2022 and the last date to raise objections was till September 18, 2022.
The NTA CUET PG 2022 score will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only. Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG) - 2022. Latest updates can be checked by candidates below.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 11:00 AM
CUET result 2022: Cancellation of result
The result of CUET (PG) 2022 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 10:50 AM
CUET PG result 2022: Final answer key download link
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 10:46 AM
CUET result 2022 topper: Merit list not to release
CUET result 2022 topper list will not be released. The result will be displayed on the official website.
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 10:38 AM
CUET result 2022 website: Where to check result
cuet.nta.nic.in
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 10:33 AM
CUET result latest update: No official confirmation
There is no official confirmation as when CUET result for PG courses will be released. But the final answer key has been released and so candidates can expect release of result soon. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 10:28 AM
How to check CUET result 2022
Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 10:23 AM
NTA CUET PG: Result date and time
There is no official update on NTA CUET PG result date and time. However, the results may be released soon as final answer key has already been released. The official website will have the result link when declared.
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 10:18 AM
NTA CUET PG result 2022: Final answer key released
NTA CUET PG result 2022 is expected to release soon. The final answer key has been released and candidates can download it through the official site of NTA CUET.