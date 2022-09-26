DU UG Admission 2022: 2nd phase begins today, check how to fill choices

DU Admission 2022: The second phase of Delhi University's undergraduate admission begins today, September 26. During this phase, candidates who have already registered on the DU admission 2022 portal (CSAS portal), admission.uod.ac.in, have to fill choices of courses and colleges in the order of their preference.

Also read: CUET PG result live updates

Candidates who have qualified in CUET and had chosen DU as one of their preferred universities can apply for admissions on admission.uod.ac.in. After that, they can proceed to fill choices. The deadline to do both is October 10.

DU said that candidates can choose as many colleges and courses as they want and it is in the best interest of them to fill maximum courses and courses+college combinations.

“The candidate must take utmost care while selecting the Program/s. It is in the interest of the candidate to choose as many programs as he/she wishes to join, provided he/she fulfills the Program-Specific eligibility of the selected programs. Only the Programs selected by the candidate during the Preference-Filling phase will be considered for allocations and upgradations (if any),” DU said.

Step-by-step guide on how to complete this process is mentioned on the CSAS portal user guide. Candidates can click the link below and refer to chapter 4.

DU admission 2022: CSAS portal user guide

DU UG admission process includes three stages – registration on CSAS portal, choice filling and seat allocation cum admission. Based on the choices made by candidates, seat allotment result will be announced.

This year, for the first time, DU has decided to use an entrance examination – CUET UG 2022 – instead of Class 12 board exam marks for admitting students to undergraduate courses.