CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest updates on NTA CUET PG results

CUET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG results 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022 will be able to check the results on the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The final answer key has already been released on September 23, 2022. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2022 and the last date to raise objections was till September 18, 2022.

The NTA CUET PG 2022 score will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only. Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG) - 2022. Latest updates can be checked by candidates below.

