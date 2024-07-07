 CUET UG 2024 Answer key out, raise objections till July 9 at exams.nta.ac.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
CUET UG 2024 Answer key out, raise objections till July 9 at exams.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 07, 2024 12:13 PM IST

CUET UG 2024 Answer key has been released. The objection window will open today and will close on July 9, 2024.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2024 Answer key on June 7, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2024 can check provisional answer keys, question paper, and scanned images of OMR sheets with recorded responses on the official website of CUET at exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates

CUET UG 2024 Answer key out, raise objections till July 9 at exams.nta.ac.in

The answer key objection window will open on July 7 and will close on July 9, 2024. Candidates can want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till July 9, 2024. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay 200/- per answer challenged. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200/- per question challenged.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through a debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking up to July 9, 2024. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

CUET UG 2024 Answer key: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CUET at exams.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2024 Answer key objection window link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise objection for.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Click on submit and make the payment of processing fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
  • The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

In case you are not able to view your OMR/Recorded responses you may e-mail your grievances to rescuetug@nta.ac.in with your Application Number, Candidate Name, and Subject Code and Subject Name. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
