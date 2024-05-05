CUET UG 2024 exam city slips expected today; where, how to download it

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release exam city information slips for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 today, May 5. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in and cuetug.ntaonline.in, when released. CUET UG 2024 exam city slip live updates CUET UG 2024 exam city slips expected today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The admit card for CUET UG are expected in the second week of May.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared the exam city intimation slip release date on his X (Twitter) page.

“The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024," Kumar wrote.

The entrance test is for admission to undergraduate courses offered by all central universities and other participating universities across the country.

CUET UG 2024 will be held in hybrid more (computer and pen and paper) from May 15 to 24. Around 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the examination this year.

The test will be held in 380 cities, which includes 26 cities outside the country.

How to download CUET UG 2024 exam city slip

Open the NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in. Go to Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Open the exam city slip download link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Download the slip and check the examination city allotted to you.

The CUET UG city slip is just to inform the name of the examination city. This document is not required on the day of the examination.

Admit cards for CUET UG will be issued later. On the day of the examination, candidates must bring a copy of their admit card along with other documents for identification and verification. Visit the NTA website for further details.