New Delhi350C
Saturday, May 4, 2024
    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA CUET city intimation slip likely to release today

    May 4, 2024 1:06 PM IST
    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA CUET UG city intimation slip is expected to release today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip likely today or tomorrow, May 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes can download the NTA CUET city intimation slip through the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in and also from cuetug.ntaonline.in....Read More

    UGC Chief, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has shared the exam city intimation slip date on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024.”

    The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based and pen-and-paper mode). About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing in CUET UG at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India. Follow the blog for latest updates on cuet city intimation slip, date, direct link and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    CUET: What if discrepancy is found in admit card?

    In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA Help Line between 10.00 A.M. and 5.00 P.M. In such a case, the candidate would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.

    CUET admit card: Exam date 

    The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based and pen-and-paper mode).

    UG exam city slip: How to download 

    Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

    Click on the UG exam city slip link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the details and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    CUET UG exam city slip: List of websites to check city intimation slip 

    exams.nta.ac.in

    cuetug.ntaonline.in

    CUET exam city slip: Medium of exam 

    Medium of the Question Papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the CUET (UG)- 2024 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    CUET UG 2024: Items not allowed inside exam hall 

    Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

    CUET 2024: Helpline number 

    For more details regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024, the candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

    CUET: Number of candidates registered 

    This year, CUET UG 2024 has witnessed more than 1.35 million candidates registration. Of them, 717,000 are male, and 630,000 are female, and seven have registered as the third gender. Each candidate can register for up to six subjects. As many as 261 universities are participating in the test this year.

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: 63 papers offered in the exam 

    There are 63 test papers being offered in the CUET (UG) – 2024. The duration of the test will be 45 minutes duration except in subjects i.e., Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test, the duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

    CUET UG admit card: Where to check 

    The CUET UG admit card will be available on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in and also on cuetug.ntaonline.in. 

    CUET admit card: Second week of May 

    CUET admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024. 

    UG exam city slip: Exam to be conducted in hybrid mode 

    The NTA will conduct the CUET (UG) - 2024 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode for about 13.48 lacs candidates at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

    CUET UG exam city slip: Exam dates 

    The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based and pen-and-paper mode). 

    CUET exam city slip: Websites to check 

    exams.nta.ac.in

    cuetug.ntaonline.in

    CUET UG 2024: Official update on city intimation slip date 

    UGC Chief, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has shared the exam city intimation slip date on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024.”

    CUET 2024: How to download city intimation slip 

    Go to the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in 

    Log in by entering your details. 

    Click on the CUET UG 2024 exam city slip link. 

    Download your exam city slip and keep a printout for further need.

    CUET: Where to check city intimation slip?

    Candidates who have registered themselves for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes can download the NTA CUET city intimation slip through the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in and also from cuetug.ntaonline.in.

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip: Date and time of release 

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Date: May 5 or before that 

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Time: Unknown 

