CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA CUET city intimation slip likely to release today

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip likely today or tomorrow, May 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes can download the NTA CUET city intimation slip through the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in and also from cuetug.ntaonline.in....Read More

UGC Chief, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has shared the exam city intimation slip date on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024.”

The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based and pen-and-paper mode). About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing in CUET UG at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India. Follow the blog for latest updates on cuet city intimation slip, date, direct link and more.