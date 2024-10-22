Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 post at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 22, 2024 08:26 PM IST

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 post released. The download link is given here.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 posts. Candidates who will appear for the skill test can download the admit card through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 post, download link here

The skill test for Assistant Grade III, Delhi Transco Limited, will be held on October 26 and 27, 2024. The test will be held in two shifts on both days. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to report from 9 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. for the first shift and from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. for the second shift.

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Grade 3 post: How to download 

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
  • Click on the ticker link showing ‘Download Admit Card for Skill Test (Typing) for Post Code 58/23, Assistant Grade-III’ on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details to login.
  • Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates who are finding it difficult to download the e-admit card can contact the Board office in person on October 23 and 24, 2024, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. or through email dsssb-secy@nic.in up to October 24, 2024.

The e-admit card will mention the name of the examination centre, the date of the examination, and the timing. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
