GATE 2023 Admit Card Live: Hall tickets releasing tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 05:50 PM IST
  • Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card releasing on January 22.
GATE 2023 Admit Card Live: Latest update on GATE 2023 hall tickets
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on January 9, 2023. Candidates can download GATE admit card from gate.iitk.ac.in.

"Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023", reads the official website.

The GATE 2023 entrance exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, with the release of the answer key on February 21. Prior to that, on February 15, the candidate's responses will be released. From February 22 to February 25, candidates can raise their objections.

The entrance exam results will be released on March 16, 2023. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be available for download from March 21.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 08 Jan 2023 05:50 PM

    GATE 2023: Result on March 16

    GATE 2023 results will be released on March 16 and the scorecard will be available for download from March 21.

  • Sun, 08 Jan 2023 05:49 PM

    GATE 2023: Entrance examination

    Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

  • Sun, 08 Jan 2023 05:33 PM

    GATE 2023: Exam dates

    GATE 2023 exam dates: February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

    GATE 2023 exam timing: From 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

  • Sun, 08 Jan 2023 05:26 PM

    GATE 2023: Admit card releasing tomorrow

    Previously, the Gate 2023 admit card's release date was set for January 3. However, the admit card download is delayed due to operational issues.

  • Sun, 08 Jan 2023 05:22 PM

    GATE 2023: Know how to download the admit card

    Go to gate.iitk.ac.in.

    On the home page, open the GATE admit card link.

    Enter the asked details and login.

    View and download the admit card

  • Sun, 08 Jan 2023 05:12 PM

    GATE 2023: Admit card releasing tomorrow

    IIT Kanpur will issue GATE 2023 admit card tomorrow, January 3, 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in.

