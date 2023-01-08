GATE 2023 Admit Card Live: Hall tickets releasing tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on January 9, 2023. Candidates can download GATE admit card from gate.iitk.ac.in.

"Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023", reads the official website.

The GATE 2023 entrance exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, with the release of the answer key on February 21. Prior to that, on February 15, the candidate's responses will be released. From February 22 to February 25, candidates can raise their objections.

The entrance exam results will be released on March 16, 2023. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be available for download from March 21.