GATE 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: GATE admit cards today on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will publish admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today, January 3. Candidates can download GATE admit card from gate.iitk.ac.in, once published.

The entrance exam will take place on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 and answer key will be published on February 21. Ahead of that, candidates' responses will be displayed on February 15. Candidates can raise objections from February 22 to 25.

Results of the entrance test will be announced on March 16, 2023. Candidates can follow this blog for all the latest updates on GATE exam, including the admit card download link.