GATE 2023 admit card release date postponed, to be out on Jan 9: IIT Kanpur

Published on Jan 03, 2023 01:40 PM IST

GATE 2023 admit card release has been postponed. It will be issued on January 9 at gate.iitk.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

GATE 2023 Admit Card: The release of admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has been postponed, as per latest updates by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the organising institute. It was scheduled to be out today, January 3.

Candidates will get their admit cards on January 9 instead.

“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023. #GATE2023,” the official Twitter handle of the entrance test posted, link to which is available on the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 and results will be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE score is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Arts.

In addition, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE score in their recruitment process.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
