GATE 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: GATE admit cards today on gate.iitk.ac.in

competitive exams
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 08:40 AM IST

GATE 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: IIT Kanpur will issue GATE admit cards on gate.iitk.ac.in. Follow live updates here. 

ByHT Education Desk
GATE 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will publish admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today, January 3. Candidates can download GATE admit card from gate.iitk.ac.in, once published. 

The entrance exam will take place on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 and answer key will be published on February 21. Ahead of that, candidates' responses will be displayed on February 15. Candidates can raise objections from February 22 to 25.

Results of the entrance test will be announced on March 16, 2023. Candidates can follow this blog for all the latest updates on GATE exam, including the admit card download link.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 03, 2023 08:40 AM IST

    How to download GATE 2023 admit card

    1. Go to gate.iitk.ac.in. 
    2. On the home page, open the GATE admit card link. 
    3. Enter the asked details and login. 
    4. View and download the admit card. 
  • Jan 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    GATE 2023 admit card: Where to check

    IIT Kanpur will publish GATE 2023 admit card on gate.iitk.ac.in. 

  • Jan 03, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    GATE 2023 admit card

    GATE 2023 admit card will be issued on January 3. Follow all the latest updates here. 

iit kanpur education news

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
