GATE 2026 Exam: IIT GATE exam to be held tomorrow, check guidelines here
GATE 2026 Exam will begin tomorrow, February 7, 2026. The guidelines given for the exam can be checked by appearing candidates.
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will begin the GATE 2026 Exam tomorrow, February 7, 2026. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026.
IIT GATE will be held in two shifts: the first from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will consist of 30 test papers. A candidate can appear for one or two of the 30 test papers. The examination for all test papers will be conducted in Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode, where candidates will see the questions on a computer screen.
GATE 2026 Exam: Guidelines here
1. Those candidates who will appear for the exam can check the guidelines given below.
2. Appearing candidates will need to carry the hall tickets to the exam centre. Candidates should thoroughly check their hall tickets before appearing for the exam.
3. Candidates will be permitted to occupy their allotted seats 40 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination. Candidates can log in and begin reading the instructions 20 minutes before the examination starts.
4. Calculators, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic/communication devices, wallets, books, papers, loose sheets, data or handbooks, tables, pen/pencil box/pouch, analog/digital/smart watches are strictly prohibited in the exam halls and candidates found in possession ofsuch devices will be disqualified regardless of whether they use them or not.
5. A scribble pad will be provided to the candidates for rough work. The candidates must write their name and registration number on the scribble pad before using it.
6. GATE 2026 test papers contain questions of three types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple Select Questions(MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
7. For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 of a mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 of a mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.
