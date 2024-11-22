Menu Explore
GSET 2024 admit card 2024 out at gujaratset.ac.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2024 01:46 PM IST

Candidates who have registered and would like to download the admit cards can visit the official website at gujaratset.ac.in to view the hall tickets

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit card for the the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2024 on the official website.

GSE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2024. Candidates are expected to complete the exam in a total duration of 3 hours. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
GSE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2024. Candidates are expected to complete the exam in a total duration of 3 hours. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit cards can visit the official website at gujaratset.ac.in to view the hall tickets.

About the exam:

GSE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2024. Candidates are expected to complete the exam in a total duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of two papers. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm which will be for 1 hour and Paper II will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm which will be for 2 hours.

Direct Link to download GSET 2024 admit cards

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them to the exam venue:

  • Hall Ticket and Photo ID
  • A transparent ball point pen
  • Face mask and santizer
  • Transparent water bottle

Steps to download GSET 2024 Admit Cards:

Visit the official GSET website at gujaratset.ac.in

Look out for the ‘Download the Examination Hall Ticket’ section on the home page and click it

Enter your login credentials and submit it

Verify the details on your admit card and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On