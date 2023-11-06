HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: Answer key awaited

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to publish answer key of the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023) soon. The exam took place on October 21 and 22 and answer keys are expected next on hssc.gov.in.

The exam was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the commission at 798 exam centres of Haryana and Chandigarh. As per official information, a total of 13,75,151 candidates were registered for the examination which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.

Next, objections to the provisional answer key will be invited. If found valid, it will be taken into consideration while preparing the final key.