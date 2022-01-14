Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS Clerks XI main admit cards out at ibps.in, how to get hall tickets

IBPS clerks XI main admit cards: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, January 14 released the admit cards for IBPS clerk main exam (CRP Clerks XI) on its official website.
IBPS clerks XI main admit cards: Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS clerks XI main admit cards: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, January 14 released the admit cards for IBPS clerk main exam (CRP Clerks XI) on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk admit cards will be available for download until January 25.

The institute will conduct the IBPS clerk main examination on January 25, 2022.

Here's direct link to download IBPS clerk main admit cards

How to download IBPS clerk XI main admit cards:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link to for IBPS clerk main admit cards

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and login

IBPS clerk main exam admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out too.

