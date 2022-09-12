IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Clerk post, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 on September 12, 2022. The admit card has been released for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The online main exam call letter will be available to candidates from September 12 to September 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres on September 24, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online main examination will comprise of 200 questions carrying one mark each. The exam duration is for 2 hours. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.