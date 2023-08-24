ICAI CA May Exam 2024: Important notice on exemptions from appearing in Inter, Final exams released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice regarding exemptions from appearing in Inter, Final exams under the New Scheme of Education and Training for ICAI CA May Exam 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA May Exam 2024: Important notice on exemptions from appearing in exams

As per the New Scheme of Education and Training of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Council of the Institute has decided to grant exemptions under new syllabus approved by it for Intermediate and Final Examination to existing students for papers passed by them under the Old/Existing Scheme.

For final examination, the Council has decided to continue to give exemption in a paper or papers to a candidate, granted earlier under Old/Existing Scheme for the unexpired chance(s) of the exemption in the corresponding paper(s) approved by the Council under New Scheme.

Further, the council has decided that candidates who have passed in any one and not in both the groups of the final exam under existing scheme will be eligible for exemption in that particular group and shall be required to appear and pass in the remaining group or papers in order to pass the Final Examination under New Scheme.

For Intermediate examination, the Council has decided to provide exemptions in a paper or papers to a candidate, granted earlier under Old/Existing Scheme (by virtue of having secured a minimum of sixty percent marks in one or more papers in a Group/s as per the existing criteria for grant of exemption), for the unexpired chance(s) of the exemption in the corresponding paper(s) approved by the Council under New Scheme.

Moreover, the ‘Unit’ scheme has been approved by the Council for those candidates who had completed one of the Groups under the Intermediate Examination under the syllabus as specified in paragraph 2A of Schedule B to the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 or Professional Competence Examination (PCE), or Intermediate (Professional Competence) Examination, or Integrated Professional Competence Examination or Intermediate (IPC) Examination or Intermediate Examination and are desirous of completing the Intermediate Course (New) Syllabus, as per the official notice.

