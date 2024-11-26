IDBI Bank has released IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 on November 26, 2024. Candidates who have applied for Executive -Sales and Operations (ESO) - 2025-26 can download the call letter through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 out at idbibank.in, download link here

The admit card is available on the official website from November 26 to December 1, 2024.

IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held on December 1, 2024. It will comprise questions on Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis and interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General / Economy / Banking Awareness/ Computer/ IT. A total of 200 questions will be asked, and the maximum mark is 200. The exam duration is 120 minutes. The above tests except the English Language test will be available bilingually, i.e., in English and Hindi.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 Executive - Sales and Operations posts in the organisation. for more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.