National Law University, NLU will release AILET 2025 admit card on November 28, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for All India Law Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.ht edu AILET 2025 admit card releasing on November 28 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in(Unsplash)

The examination will be held on December 8, 2024 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. AILET-2025 will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

The AILET 2025 for UG programme will have three (3) sections, each containing 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. The examination will last 120 minutes.

The LLM programme will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The test paper will comprise 100 MCQs, with each question carrying 1 mark. All 100 MCQs will be from the different branches of Law.

AILET 2025 admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on AILET 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NLU conducts AILET 2025 for admission to the 5 year B.A.LL.B (Hons.), L.L.M., and Ph.D. programmes for the academic year 2025-26. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLU.