CSIR UGC NET December 2024 notification awaited at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 notification likely soon. When released, candidates can check and find the official notification on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirugcnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2024 notification awaited at csirnet.nta.ac.in

As per past trends, the notification is released in the last week of November or the first week of December. In 2023, it was released on December 1. The registration process was also started along with the notification's release.

However, the date and time of release of the CSIR UGC NET notification has not been announced yet.

The exam dates, along with the registration details,will be shared via official notification. The examinations are conducted in December every year.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Online applications for JRF/NET are invited twice a year on all India basis through Press Notification of Joint CSIR-UGC NET for JRF and LS/AP. This Test also determines the eligibility of candidates for Lectureship/Assistant Professor in Indian University/Colleges. Those who qualify for JRF are eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor.