SSC MTS answer key 2024 awaited at ssc.gov.in, how to download

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN recruitment examination is awaited. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will share it on ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS answer key 2024 awaited at ssc.gov.in (HT file)

Along with the provisional SSC MTS answer key, the commission will also display the candidates' recorded responses.

To download the answer key, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password in the log-in module.

The commission will open the objection window after releasing the answer key. Those who want to challenge any answer displayed on the provisional key will be allowed to submit their feedback on the payment of a fee for each objection.

After that, a panel will review these objections and the final answer key, result will be prepared.

In the case of valid objections, the final SSC MTS answer key will be revised with necessary changes.

SSC MTS answer key 2024: How to download

Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the answer key tab.

Download the MTS answer key notification and check the important dates, objection fee and other details.

Now, log in to the candidate page with the registration number and password.

Check the provisional answer key and recorded responses.

If you want to submit an objection, follow the steps mentioned for the process.

The recruitment exam was held from September 30 to November 14. This exam is for 9,583 vacancies, of which 6,144 are for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar.

The recruitment drive was originally planned for 8,236 vacancies but it was later increased.

The computer-based examination was divided into two sessions, each lasting 45 minutes. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session was there a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers.

After written results, shortlisted candidates for Havaldar vacancies will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Details of these rounds will be shared later.