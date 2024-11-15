SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam: Online cheating gang busted, 35 arrested in Bihar

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam: Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided an online examination centre in Bihar’s Purnea on Thursday and arrested 35 persons, including impersonators and centre officials, in connection with the alleged irregularities in ongoing Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2024 Tier-I examinations conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held at the centre since October 12 in three shifts. SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam: Cheating gang busted, 35 arrested in Bihar

Also read: SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: Where and how to check when released, step-by-step guide to download and other details here

Police have also recovered electronic devices, several documents and cash from the possession of the arrested persons. The centre has been sealed and a probe is underway.

The designated examination centre in question is ‘Digital Online Examination Centre’ Gulabbagh falling under Sadar police station in Purnea district. The SSC conducted the examination from September 30 to November 14 for 9, 583 vacancies-6, 144 for MTS and 3439 for Havaldar in multiple shifts nationwide.

Also read: Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Results out at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Addressing media persons, Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Kartikeya K Sharma said, “The cyber cell of Purnea police had got intelligence inputs regarding irregularities in the ongoing examination and carried out a raid at the centre,” adding “Besides 12 impersonators and 9 staffs at lab room were taken into custody.”

SP revealed that on the basis of inputs received from the arrested impersonators and lab staff, a house beside the centre was raided and altogether 14 persons including 12 original candidates were arrested.” The arrested persons are from almost all districts of Bihar.

Much to the surprise of the cyber police, the house was well equipped with Wi Fi and examination was being monitored from the house in close collusion with lab staffs. SP said police seized electronic devices besides documents and cash.

“You can’t rule out the possibility of a well organized gang operating it and police will nab all of them,” SP said adding “Police have started a probe from all possible angles.”

Also read: SSC MTS 2024 vacancies increased to 9583

Meanwhile police have registered a case under sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 338/336 (3), 340 (2), 61 (2)/111 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 65/66 (C)’66 (D) of IT Act 2000 and sections 9/10/11 of Public Exam Prevention of Unfair means Act, 2024 and all the 35 persons have sent to judicial custody.

Police have seized 3 laptops, 1 printer, 18 mobile phones, 1 Wi-Fi, DVR and UPS, monitor, CPU-1 each, 12 blank cheques, 22 ATM cards, 52 Aadhaar cards, 40 Admit cards, original documents of 7 students, two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers besides cash 4, 20, 400.

Two months ago Delhi police had filed an FIR and initiated an investigation into allegations of irregularities in a clerical examination also conducted by the SSC.