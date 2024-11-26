ICAI CA January 2025 examination for Foundation course rescheduled, check new dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has rescheduled the ICAI CA January 2025 examination dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Foundation course examination can check the official notice on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA January 2025 exam for Foundation course rescheduled, new dates here

As per the official notice, the decision to reschedule the exam dates for Foundation course examination was taken due to Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India. The examination that was scheduled on January 14, 2025 will now be held on January 16, 2025.

The Foundation course examination will be held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025.

The Foundation course Paper I and II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. In the Intermediate course, all papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. In Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination, there will not be any advance reading time, whereas, in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

The schedule of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination to be held in January 2025 will not change. The Intermediate Course examination will be conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for Group II.

It may further be noted that the examination schedule will not change in the event that any day of the examination schedule mentioned above is declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.