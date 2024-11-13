ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Mock test papers timetable out at icai.org, check schedule here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 mock test papers timetable. The Series I and II schedules are available on the institute's official website, icai.org. ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Mock test papers timetable out, check schedule here

The Mock Test Papers Series I and Series II will be conducted in physical/virtual mode(s). Students interested in physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

The Mock Test Papers Series—I will commence on November 18, 2024, and Mock Test Papers Series—II will commence on December 9, 2024, for CA Intermediate students appearing in January 2025 Examinations.

As per the official schedule, Series I will be held on November 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2024, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Series II will be held on December 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2024, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The question papers for each subject will be uploaded to the BoS Knowledge Portal on the official website of ICAI by 1:30 pm during this period, as per the schedule.

Students are advised to download and attempt these papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers.

The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule. Students can examine their answers with respect to the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance.

ICAI released the CA January examination 2025 timetable in September. The Foundation course examination will be held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024, and the Intermediate Course examination will be conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for Group II.