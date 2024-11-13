National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for online examination can download the admit card through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024 out at nabard.org, download link here

The online call letter is available till November 21, 2024.

SSC CHSL tier 2 admit card out at ssc.gov.in, know how to download it

The online examination will be held on November 21, 2024. The question paper will comprise of questions from test of reasoning, English language, general awareness and numerical ability. 120 questions will be there, and the maximum mark is 120. The exam duration is 90 minutes. The online test, except English language, will be available bilingually, i.e. in English and Hindi. There will be negative markings for wrong answers in the online test. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the mark will be deducted as a penalty in the examination.

NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

Click on NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks obtained in the online test will be considered for the final merit list. State wise final merit list will be prepared for SC/ST/OBC/ EWS candidates coming under “vertical reservation”. For PWBD /EXS/ DIS-EXS candidates coming under “horizontal reservation” final merit list will be prepared on all India basis and the candidates will be posted to those centres / States / UTs as per their domicile State /UT.

AIBE 19 registration process closes soon, here's how to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link

This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts in the organisation. The registration process started on October 2 and ended on October 21, 2024.