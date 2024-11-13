AIBE 19 registration process closes soon, here's how to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link

Bar Council of India, BCI will be closing the registration window for AIBE 19 examination on Friday, November 15. Candidates who applied for the examination can submit their applications on the official website of BCI AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 registration process will close on November 15, 2024 at allindiabarexamination.com. (Representative image)

As per the schedule, the last date for payment of fee is November 18, 2024. The admit card will release on December 15, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that that the BCI had recently postponed the AIBE 19 examination. The examination that was scheduled for December 1, will now will be held on December 22, 2024, as per the revised notification shared by the BCI.

The examination date was postponed for the second time by the Council.

AIBE 19 exam: Here's how to apply

Eligible candidates who interested in appearing for the examination can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. On the home page, click on the AIBE 19 registration link. In the new page, candidates will have to register themselves. Next, candidates will have to login into their account. Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a printed copy copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCI AIBE.