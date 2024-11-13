KSET Admit Card 2024 awaited at kea.kar.nic.in, examination on November 24

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will release the KSET 2024 admit card in due course of time. When released, candidates who will be appearing in the examination for the post of Assistant Professors can download their hall tickets from the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KSET Admit Card 2024 is awaited at kea.kar.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2024.

As per the official schedule, the KSET 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2024. There will be two papers in the examination, Paper I will have 50 objective-type compulsory questions and carry a total of 100 marks, and Paper II will include 100 objective-type compulsory questions, with a total marks of 200. The total duration of the exam is three hours, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Furthermore, general category candidates need to score minimum 40 percent in both papers taken together, whereas candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ PWBD and other reserved category candidates will need to score 35 percent in both papers.

Exam city centres:

The KSET 2024 examination will be conducted in the following test centres:

Bengaluru Belagavi Bellary Bidar Davangere Dharwad Kalaburgi Mysuru Shivamogga Tumkur Udupi Vijayapura

KSET 2024 admit card: Here's how to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit card

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. On the home page, click on the KSET 2024 admit card link. Enter your credentials on the new page to log in and submit. Your KSET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

