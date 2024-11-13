Menu Explore
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
HP TET admit card 2024 released at hpbose.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Candidates can download the HP TET admit card from hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or HP TET 2024 for the November examination. Candidates can download the HP TET admit card from hpbose.org.

HP TET admit card 2024 released at hpbose.org (Official website, screenshot)
The exam is scheduled to begin on November 15 and end on November 16, 2024. On each exam day, there will be two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and end at 12:30 pm. The second shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 4:30 pm.

Here is the direct link and the steps the candidates need to follow to download the HP TET admit card-

HP TET admit card download link

To download the admit card, candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

How to download HP TET admit card

  1. Go to the board's website, hpbose.org
  2. Open the TET exam tab
  3. Click on the admit card download link given on the home page
  4. Enter your credentials and login
  5. Check and download the admit card.

As per the HP TET exam notification, there will be one question paper in four different series. The questions will be objective-type and have multiple-choices

There will be 150 questions in total, each worth one mark, and the exam will last 150 minutes.

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 60 percent marks. SC, ST, OBC, and PHH candidates will receive a five-percent relaxation in the pass marks.

There will be no negative mark in the TET examination.

Candidates need to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to mark the answers.

HP TET November 2024 exam schedule:

JBT TET - November 15

Shastri TET - November 15

TGT (Arts) TET - November 17

TGT (Medical) TET - November 17

TGT(Non-Medical) TET - November 24

Language Teacher TET - November 24

Punjabi TET - November 26

Urdu TET - November 26

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
