Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed APPSC Group 2 Main Exam 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the Mains Written Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023) can check the official notice on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Main Exam 2024 postponed, check new exam date here

The main examination was scheduled to be held on January 5, 2025, but it has been postponed to February 23, 2025.

Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Admit Card 2024 out at odishapolice.gov.in, download link here

The official notice reads, “In continuation to the Commission’s Web Note & Press Note, dated: 30.10.2024, it is hereby informed that the Mains Written Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023) scheduled to be held on 05.01.2025 is rescheduled on 23.02.2025. For other details visit the Commission’s website http://psc.ap.gov.in regularly.”

This is the second time the APPSC Group 2 Mains examination has been postponed. Earlier in July, the examination was scheduled to be held on July 28, 2024, but was postponed. The Commission then said that the examination was postponed due to administrative reasons.

The examination is being held to fill around 900 vacancies in various state government departments. The Preliminary screening test was held on February 25 in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1327 venues in 24 districts of the state. The preliminary result was announced on April 10, 2024.

APPSC Group 2 Main Exam 2024: How to download notice

Candidates who want to download the official notice can follow the steps given below.