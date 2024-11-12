Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Admit Card 2024 out at odishapolice.gov.in, download link here

Odisha Police has released Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination for Clerk posts can download the admit card through the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in. The link is also available on official website of Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board at opclerk.cbexams.com. Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The computer-based recruitment examination for Junior Clerk in the DPO cadre (Odisha Police) is scheduled to begin on November 16, 2024. The board has also informed that mock tests for the Junior Clerk recruitment examination candidates will be released on November 13.

HTET 2024: BSEH Haryana TET registration date extended till November 15, apply at besh.org.in

To download the admit card, candidates will need application number, date of birth and security pin. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board at opclerk.cbexams.com.

Click on Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Pradhan says Govt introducing various reforms in entrance exams from January, seeks support from states

The board informed that it will normalise the scores of candidates in the multi-shift computer-based examination for Junior Clerk recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Odisha Police.