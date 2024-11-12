HTET 2024: BSEH Haryana TET registration date extended till November 15, apply at besh.org.in

Board of School Education Haryana has extended the HTET 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link to apply on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET 2024: BSEH Haryana TET registration date extended till November 15

The registration date has been extended till November 15, 2024. The correction window will open on November 16 and will close on November 17, 2024.

HTET examination will be held on December 7 and December 8. The Level III examination will be held on December 7 in evening shift- from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, Level II exam will be held on December 8 morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Level I exam will be held on December 8 in evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

HTET 2024: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Click on the Haryana TET 2024 application link available on the home page.

On the new window, enter your credentials to log in.

Fill out the application form and submit the necessary documents.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates for one level only, ₹1800/- for two levels and ₹2400/- for three levels. For SC and PH category candidates of Haryana domicile, the application fee is ₹500/- for one level, ₹900/- for two levels and ₹1200/- for three levels.

BSEH Haryana has taken strict measures to conduct HTET 2024 such as installing high-security cameras and jammers at the examination centers. It will also adopt the formula of QR code, alphanumeric, and more on the question papers.