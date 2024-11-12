Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024 on November 12, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Term End Examination in December 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024 out at ignou.ac.in, download link here

As per the official datesheet, the IGNOU December TEE examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on January 9, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions every day: a Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and anEvening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.

IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on announcement section available at the top of the page.

Now click on IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Answer to the question paper will only be accepted in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. Answer script attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information.

The registration process was started on September 9 and ended on November 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.