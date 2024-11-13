ADRE grade 4 answer sheet today at 11:30 am at slrcg4.sebaonline.org

ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release answer sheets of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 4 posts today, November 13, at 11:30 am. Candidates can download it from slrcg4.sebaonline.org up to November 30. ADRE Grade 4 answer sheet 2024 today at slrcg4.sebaonline.org

SLRC informed that candidates must pay a fee of ₹50 to obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets.

Assam government's direct recruitment examination for grade 4 posts was held in on October 27.

Next, the SLRC is expected to release ADRE grade 4 answer key for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts and invite objections from candidates.

Question papers for these examinations have already been shared on slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

After the ADRE grade 4 answer key is released, candidates will be invited to raise objections on the payment of a fee per question. The SLRC will review the objections and if found valid, the final version of the answer key will be revised.

Candidates must submit proof to support their claims along with objections. If the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded.

ADRE grade 4 results will be prepared using the final answer key.

The ADRE grade 4 recruitment was conducted for 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts.

The ADRE grade 4 exam was held in two shifts. In the morning shift, HSLC and HSLC+ITI aspirants wrote their papers from 9 am to 11:30 am. The Class 8 level test was held in the second shift, from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

There were 135 multiple-choice questions and each question carried one mark.

There is a negative marking in the test and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Candidates should visit the commission's official website for further updates.