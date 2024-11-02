ADRE answer key 2024 for grade 4 recruitment exam awaited, where, how to check

ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024: Assam government's direct recruitment examination for grade 4 posts was held in October-end. As seen during the grade 3 examination, the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is also expected to release ADRE grade 4 answer key for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts. Question papers for these examinations have already been shared on slrcg4.sebaonline.org. ADRE answer key 2024 for grade 4 recruitment exam awaited (HT file)

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 4 exam was held on October 27. The exam took place in two shifts. In the morning shift, HSLC and HSLC+ITI aspirants wrote their papers from 9 am to 11:30 am. The Class 8 level test was held in the second shift, from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

There were 135 multiple-choice questions in total. Each question carrid one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. All candidates were required to bring a printout of the admit card and one original, valid photo identity card – Aadhar, PAN, driving license or voter ID. Entry inside the exam hall was not be allowed without these two documents.

Candidates were asked to report at least one hour before the exam's start time.

What after the ADRE grade 4 answer key is released?

After the ADRE grade 4 answer key is released, candidates will be given a window to raise objections, if any. A fee per question will be applicable. The SLRC will review the objections and if found valid, the final version of the answer key will be revised.

Along with objections, the candidates must also submit proof to support their claims. The fee will be refunded if the objection is accepted.

ADRE grade 4 result will be prepared using the final answer key.

The ADRE grade 4 recruitment exam is being held for 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts.

Candidates should visit the official website of the commission for further updates.