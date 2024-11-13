SSC CHSL tier 2 admit card out at ssc.gov.in, know how to download it

Staff Selection Commission has released admit cards for the combined higher secondary level tier 2 examination (SSC CHSL tier 2 admit card 2024). Candidates who are eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL tier 2 examination can download their admit cards from the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL tier 2 admit card out at ssc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The admit cards are available on the designated login module of the SSC website.

In an official notification, the commission said that candidates who have opted for the scribe facility can download the scribe entry pass through the login module up to November 16.

“If not downloaded within the prescribed time, it would be considered as an auto withdrawal of the own scribe request. In such cases, the scribe will be provided by the Commission. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the Notice published on 30.10.2024 on the website of the commission,” SSC said.

The result of the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam waa announced in September.

A total of 39835 candidates qualified for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and 1630 candidates have qualified for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts. These candidates are eligible to appear for the tier II examination.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the candidate login tab

Enter your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

In addition to the exam date, time, centre details and personal information of the candidate, the tier 2 admit card will also contain important exam day guidelines.

Candidates should read the instructions carefully and follow it accordingly.

The SSC CHSL is being held to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments of the central government.