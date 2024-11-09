SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link out on ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link. Candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can check their examination city details on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link out, check admit card release date

The official notice reads, “The candidates of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 can view their examination city details by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/).”

The SSC CHSL Tier II admit card will be out on November 12, 2024. Candidates can download it through the designated login module on the commission's website in a similar manner.

The SSC CHSL Tier II examination will be held on November 18, 2024. The Tier II eam will include three sections- Sections 1, 2 and 3. Tier II will be conducted in two sessions - Session –I & Session II, on the same day. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III. Session-II will include conducting of Module-II of Section-III. It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify all the sections of Tier-II.

SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the written test can check and download the eam city slip by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Once done, your SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city slip will be displayed.

Check the city slip and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be held to fill up around 3,712 Group C posts, which include Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.