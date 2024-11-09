Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link out on ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 09, 2024 09:51 AM IST

SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link is available on ssc.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link. Candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can check their examination city details on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link out, check admit card release date
SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link out, check admit card release date

The official notice reads, “The candidates of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 can view their examination city details by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/).”

The SSC CHSL Tier II admit card will be out on November 12, 2024. Candidates can download it through the designated login module on the commission's website in a similar manner.

The SSC CHSL Tier II examination will be held on November 18, 2024. The Tier II eam will include three sections- Sections 1, 2 and 3. Tier II will be conducted in two sessions - Session –I & Session II, on the same day. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III. Session-II will include conducting of Module-II of Section-III. It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify all the sections of Tier-II.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link

SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the written test can check and download the eam city slip by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the required details.
  • Once done, your SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city slip will be displayed.
  • Check the city slip and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be held to fill up around 3,712 Group C posts, which include Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //